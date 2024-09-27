Wakefield, y'all ready for this? Popeyes UK announces drive-thru restaurant opening date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popeyes® UK has announced that the doors of its new Wakefield drive-thru restaurant will open next month.

Popeyes® UK fans can get their hands on the viral chicken sandwich from Monday, October 7 at 11am, with free Chicken Sandwiches for the first 100 in the queue.

The all-new American fried chicken restaurant will be located at Snowhill Retail Park and marks the brand’s 19th opening in 2024, and 58th in the UK overall, as part of plans to launch 30 new locations in 2024.

Popeyes® UK is set to pull out all the stops to showcase its Southern hospitality as it brings a taste of Louisiana to West Yorkshire.

Ahead of the launch, chicken fans can enter for the chance to win a famous chicken sandwich at the opening of the new venue by signing up via the Popeyes® UK website.

Guests looking to visit on launch day are advised to get down quickly to beat the round-the-block queues which have become synonymous with Popeyes® UK restaurant launches, with diners at the drive-thru in Manchester queuing for 25 hours before the opening.

To celebrate the launch of the new drive-thru location, Popeyes® UK will showcase its New Orleans hospitality with a massive giveaway.

On opening day, the first three people queuing both on foot and in cars will win free chicken sandwiches for a whole year*.

Additionally, the first 100 customers will be rewarded with a free chicken sandwich, plus exclusive Popeyes® UK merchandise.

To win, customers need to be one of the first 50 pedestrians in the queue, or one of the first 50 vehicles in the drive-thru lane.

Chicken fans in Wakefield will get to experience Popeyes® world-famous ‘shatter crunch’ for themselves once they get their hands on the mouth-watering menu available at the drive-thru restaurant, including the iconic chicken sandwich and original southern biscuits and cajun gravy.

It will also be serving up its breakfast menu from Tuesday, October 8, with British breakfast classics with a New Orleans twist, the menu features the Big Cajun Roll, Cajun Hash Browns and indulgent Nutella-topped buttermilk biscuits.

The new West Yorkshire Drive-Thru restaurant will be located on Snowhill Retail Park and has brought over 100 new jobs to the local area.

Breakfast will be available 8am until 11am every day, and will even include a Breakfast meal for just £1.99*, consisting of the breakfast roll with Herby Chicken Sausage, a Cajun Hash Brown and a drink.

Tom Crowley, Popeyes® UK Chief Executive Officer, said: “Following the success of our existing Popeyes® sites across Yorkshire, we’re really looking forward to opening our newest restaurant at Snowhill Retail Park. This will mark our fourth restaurant in the region, and we’re ready to bring a taste of New Orleans to Wakefield.”

Plans include 75 seats indoors and 16 outside, with a car park for customers who would like to dine inside the restaurant.

There will also be a drive-thru lane, plus specifically designated ‘Park & Serve’ bays, allowing customers to order and be served by the team from the comfort of their vehicle.

Popeyes® UK have also announced the launch of a second new drive-thru location in West Yorkshire that’s due to open in late October. The next site will be located in Gildersome, with opening plans to be revealed very soon.

*Please see full T&C’s at popeyesuk.com/terms-conditions