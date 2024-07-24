Wakefield's Althams Travel celebrates 150th anniversary as staff dress in Victorian attire
Three staff at Althams Travel’s Wakefield branch on Kirkgate, celebrated the 150th birthday of the company by dressing up how staff would have when the company was started in 1874.
Speaking about how customers might react, Branch Manager Paula Hardwick, who has worked at the branch for 30 years, said: “I think [customers] might be a little bit surprised.”
Longevity within the business also extends to staff retention, with the five staff at the Wakefield branch possessing a combined experience of some 130 years.
“It is a company where a lot of people stay”, Paula added.
The branch celebrated with tea, treats, cake and is offering customers the chance to win £150 holiday spending money as part of a special prize draw to mark the anniversary. Customers that join the team for the celebrations are also in with a chance of winning a Bettys Tea Room gift bag.
Founded in 1874, Abraham Altham started his company by selling groceries, hardware and was also a tea merchant. From 1876 the company started running rail excursions from Yorkshire and Lancashire towns to seaside resorts on the West Coast. Now a fully-fledged travel agency, it has over 30 branches across Yorkshire, Lancashire, and Lincolnshire.
The company-wide celebrations extend to Burnley, where staff from the Wakefield branch attended a summer ball last month and where the company’s head office is based. To mark the business’ 150th birthday, the Burnley branch have recreated a trip to Blackpool which the company’s founder took in 1874.
