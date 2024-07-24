Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at a Wakefield travel agency have dressed up in Victorian attire to celebrate the business’ 150th anniversary.

Three staff at Althams Travel’s Wakefield branch on Kirkgate, celebrated the 150th birthday of the company by dressing up how staff would have when the company was started in 1874.

Speaking about how customers might react, Branch Manager Paula Hardwick, who has worked at the branch for 30 years, said: “I think [customers] might be a little bit surprised.”

Longevity within the business also extends to staff retention, with the five staff at the Wakefield branch possessing a combined experience of some 130 years.

(Left to right) Dawn Patrice-Bailey, Paula Hardwick and Mollie Atkinson at Althams Travel in Wakefield as the company celebrates 150 years in business.

“It is a company where a lot of people stay”, Paula added.

The branch celebrated with tea, treats, cake and is offering customers the chance to win £150 holiday spending money as part of a special prize draw to mark the anniversary. Customers that join the team for the celebrations are also in with a chance of winning a Bettys Tea Room gift bag.

Founded in 1874, Abraham Altham started his company by selling groceries, hardware and was also a tea merchant. From 1876 the company started running rail excursions from Yorkshire and Lancashire towns to seaside resorts on the West Coast. Now a fully-fledged travel agency, it has over 30 branches across Yorkshire, Lancashire, and Lincolnshire.