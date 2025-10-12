Wakefield's Conservatory Outlet celebrates 20 years with £100million vision
Conservatory Outlet, which employs more than 400 people, has launched a four-year strategy targeting £100 million in sales.
The milestone also coincides with a new corporate structure, as well as new websites and branding, establishing Conservatory Outlet Group as the holding company and splitting operations into CO Manufacturing and CO Home Improvements.
CO Manufacturing is expanding its trade products business across the North West and Yorkshire, developing specialist windows and doors for new-build housing projects.
Meanwhile, CO Home Improvements will continue supporting its network of 22 independent retailers across England and Scotland, alongside six established retail brands mainly operating in the East Midlands, North West and Yorkshire.
Bosses say the firm is investing £1million in advanced manufacturing, including state-of-the-art four-axis CNC machines at its cutting room, as well as new IT systems and a fleet of commercial vehicles.
They add that workforce development is also a priority, with 20 apprenticeships planned and a bespoke manufacturing degree pathway designed to nurture the next generation of production leaders.
Greg Kane, chief executive of Conservatory Outlet Group, said: “We’ve had a fantastic two decades in business, enjoying significant growth across both our manufacturing and retail arms, so much so that we are now generating £62 million of annual revenues and employing more than 400 people.
“This is just the start. You can’t stand still in our world, and we want to continue to meet customer expectations when it comes to new home improvement products and improving their experience.
“That’s why we’ve outlined a new four-year growth plan that will look to accelerate us towards £100 million and, to do this, we required a clear business structure that clearly celebrated our history but also paved the way for the future.
“Our group will now comprise CO Home Improvements (covering the six retail businesses we own – Clearview, Orion, Planet, Trent Valley Windows, West Yorkshire Windows and Yorkshire Windows) and CO Manufacturing.
“The latter reflects our commitment to delivering the highest quality windows, doors and living spaces to our vitally important premium retailers, but also the growth opportunities we see in other markets.”
Greg added: “We’re currently generating over £30 million of revenues across manufacturing and we believe, with the right backing and diversification, we can take this figure up to £50 million.
“We are expecting similar growth in retail as we are in manufacturing and, together, we’ll hopefully hit the £100 million target by 2029.”