Wakefield's Conservatory Outlet posts £35m sales as Premium Retailers break record after record

The UK’s leading manufacturer of windows, doors and living space products has seen its Network of Premium Retailers achieve an economy-busting 24% year-on-year growth over the past twelve months.

Together, the Conservatory Outlet Network recorded well over £100m in sales, leading to multiple retailers delivering record-breaking monthly sales and 13 members surpassing previous annual highs.

The Wakefield-based manufacturer has enjoyed similar growth, posting £35m in sales and producing more than 100,000 frames to keep up with demand.

“It’s undeniable that the market as a whole has contracted last year and experienced many pressures - a lot of them out of its control,” explained Greg Kane, Conservatory Outlet’s CEO.

Greg Kane, CEO of Conservatory Outlet

“Despite this volatile picture, 2024 was a year filled with records for our Network of retailers, with our exclusive partners achieving phenomenal annual growth of 24%.”

He continued, “Four installers have achieved between 25-30% growth, whilst another three have recorded between 30-50% sales increases. One has even managed to double orders.”

A significant proportion of this widespread success has been attributed to Conservatory Outlet’s effective marketing support, which continues to deliver highly qualified leads and innovative new digital and offline campaigns to its Premium Retailers.

Alongside this, members benefit from being able to exclusively sell and promote the manufacturer’s leading window and door collections, which includes the popular Forté composite door range and advancements to its signature Envisage collection of UPVC flush casement windows.

The company’s Sales Academy also provides a popular, industry-specific training programme that ensures professionals across the UK receive continuous development throughout their careers.

Greg continued: “It’s fantastic to see our Premium Retailers defy market conditions and post over £100m in sales. This proves that if you work smart, have the right product, the right pitch and the right level off support, then anything is possible.

“We’ve seen year-on-year growth across all corners of the UK, which bodes extremely well for 2025.

“The Conservatory Network model allows best practice and ideas to be shared across our retailers. As the saying goes, a rising tide raises all ships. We’re seeing that in full effect.”

For further information, please visit www.conservatoryoutlet.co.uk or follow the company on its socials.