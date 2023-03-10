Wakefield's Conservatory Outlet praised by West Yorkshire Mayor for commitment to manufacturing industry

The Mayor, Tracy Brabin, visited the Conservatory Outlet as a part of a wider fact-finding mission into manufacturing and how investment into the region could be increased.

The company, which supplies a range of windows, doors and living spaces, was chosen for the visit due to its pioneering apprenticeship programme and status as a nationally recognised voice in the manufacturing sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservatory Outlet, which is based at Thornes Lane Wharf on the edge of the city centre, has seen the benefits that targeted investment brings and is a key voice in promoting the manufacturing industry as a great career choice.

Conservatory Outlet has been praised by the Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, who visited the company's base at Thornes Lane Wharf, Wakefield.

Ms Brabin was given a tour of its premises by the company’s Head of HR, Karen Starkey.

She met several staff members who benefitted from the firm’s industry-leading apprenticeship programme that has so far seen 40 people progress into full-time roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Starkey said: “The Mayor’s visit couldn’t have been timed better for us, given that we’ve recently seen several apprentices move into full-time employment within the company.

“We’re hugely proud of our local heritage and the way we invest in people in Wakefield and the wider West Yorkshire region. By doing this, we’ve been able to put tens of people on journeys to reach their full potential and forge lasting careers with us.”