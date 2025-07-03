Wakefield’s first ever Beer & Ale Week launches to celebrate city’s pubs and bars - here are the pubs taking part

Launched by Wakefield BID, Beer and Ale Week will be held across the city from Monday, July 7 to Sunday, July 13.

The week-long event invites locals and visitors to explore a curated Beer & Ale Trail made up of 18 pubs and numerous other nightlife venues across Wakefield.

A mix of traditional pubs, lively bars and hidden gems make up the trail – and visitors are encouraged to check-in at each spot using unique QR codes to enter a draw for a chance to win a £50 bar tab.

Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, said: “Beer & Ale Week is all about putting our incredible venues in the spotlight.

“It’s a chance to explore what’s already here in Wakefield, discover new places, and show support for local businesses.”

In addition to the trail, the event also features The Big Jolly Beer & Ale Weekend, held at WX from July 10–13.

The four-day event will offer live music, street food, and a celebration atmosphere in the heart of the city.

Beer & Ale Week is delivered by Wakefield BID and supported through Ey Up Wakefield, the city’s new visitor-facing brand, designed to highlight the very best Wakefield has to offer.

For more information visit: www.eyupwakefield.com/beerandale