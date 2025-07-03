Beer and Ale Week Wakefieldplaceholder image
Beer and Ale Week Wakefield

Wakefield’s first ever Beer & Ale Week launches to celebrate city’s pubs and bars - here are the pubs taking part

By Leanne Clarke
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 09:00 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 09:03 BST
A week of celebrating the city’s pubs, bars and drinks scene will be held for the first time in Wakefield and here are all the pubs and clubs taking part.

Launched by Wakefield BID, Beer and Ale Week will be held across the city from Monday, July 7 to Sunday, July 13.

The week-long event invites locals and visitors to explore a curated Beer & Ale Trail made up of 18 pubs and numerous other nightlife venues across Wakefield.

A mix of traditional pubs, lively bars and hidden gems make up the trail – and visitors are encouraged to check-in at each spot using unique QR codes to enter a draw for a chance to win a £50 bar tab.

Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, said: “Beer & Ale Week is all about putting our incredible venues in the spotlight.

“It’s a chance to explore what’s already here in Wakefield, discover new places, and show support for local businesses.”

In addition to the trail, the event also features The Big Jolly Beer & Ale Weekend, held at WX from July 10–13.

The four-day event will offer live music, street food, and a celebration atmosphere in the heart of the city.

Beer & Ale Week is delivered by Wakefield BID and supported through Ey Up Wakefield, the city’s new visitor-facing brand, designed to highlight the very best Wakefield has to offer.

For more information visit: www.eyupwakefield.com/beerandale

Here are all the venues taking part!

Black Horse on Westgate.

1. Black Horse

Black Horse on Westgate. Photo: s

The Black Rock on Westgate.

2. Black Rock

The Black Rock on Westgate. Photo: s

Black Swan – Silver Street

3. Black Swan

Black Swan – Silver Street Photo: s

Blind Pig – Bull Ring

4. Blind Pig

Blind Pig – Bull Ring Photo: s

