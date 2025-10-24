Wakefield's SEW-EURODRIVE UK joins forces with Rollon UK in UK-first partnership

Normanton-based industry-leading specialist in drive technology, SEW-EURODRIVE UK, and global leader in linear motion technology, Rollon, have announced a strategic engineering cooperation, that brings the two companies’ complementary product portfolios together for the first time in the UK

The collaboration will deliver a single turnkey source for motors, gearboxes and linear rails, simplifying specification, accelerating installation and opening the door to more complex automation projects.

SEW-EURODRIVE's product offering is primarily made up of motors and gearboxes, while Rollon’s portfolio encompasses linear motion solutions such as telescopic rails, linear guides and actuators.

The cooperation, first launched by SEW-EURODRIVE and Rollon GmbH, is already delivering results in the UK. The two companies are co-building a commercial fire testing rig for a Scottish university, with SEW-EURODRIVE UK contributing the motors and gearboxes to power the testing rig, and Rollon designing the linear axis and telescopic rails to enable smooth linear motion.

Leon Hulme, technical sales manager at SEW-EURODRIVE UK

The university chose the firms for a one-stop solution, minimising co-ordination delays and project lag time.

Both companies say the collaboration enables them to tackle more complex automation projects and expand their UK customer base.

Speaking about the cooperation, Leon Hulme, technical sales manager at SEW-EURODRIVE UK, said: “Rollon is a brand synonymous with automation excellence, so partnering with them lets us marry our gear and motor know-how with world-class linear motion.”

“Together we can provide UK customers with a one-stop solution and faster turnaround on projects, building our reputation as the go-to brands for fully integrated solutions. We’re looking forward to working together closely in the years ahead, with a view to making this a long-term partnership.”

Lee Cheshire, technical sales engineer, Rollon

Lee Cheshire, technical sales engineer, Rollon, said: “Joining forces with SEW-EURODRIVE's legacy in drive technology gives UK customers double the engineering power in half the time. In an era where speed is of the essence, our combined offer will keep British industry at the forefront of innovation.”

With a UK HQ in Normanton, England, SEW-EURODRIVE is a world-leading specialist in drive technology, delivering seamless solutions for a wide range of industries, including logistics, manufacturing, and airport handling.

Founded in 1975, for 50 years Rollon has specialised in the production and development of linear motion systems, and its solutions are globally adopted in sectors including industrial automation, aerospace, medical equipment, and material handling.