The finalists in the influential pub industry awards, PubAid’s Community Pub Hero Awards, have been announced and Wakefield’s The Dam Inn has been shortlisted.

The Dam Inn was nominated by local MP, Jade Botterill, as well as a number of pub regulars in the area in the Community Fundraising Hero England category and has seen competition from almost 700 other pubs nationwide.

This Community Fundraising Hero England Award recognises pubs who support charities and other good causes through fundraising and is not just judged on the amount of money raised, but on how it was done.

The pub’s efforts have provided critical support to local services such as Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield Hospice and MyHospitalCharity with quiz nights, raffles and bingo.

The pub, which is run by manager Josh Ward, was shortlisted because it was clear the team has worked so hard to support those in need in their community.

The team has also abseiled down Wakefield Cathedral, tackled a 15,000ft skydive and conquered the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

General Manager Josh Ward said: “My entire team and I at The Dam Inn are absolutely thrilled to be announced as finalists in this year's prestigious PubAid Community Hero Awards.

"This incredible achievement is a direct result of the tireless efforts and unwavering dedication of all my team, who have poured their hearts into fundraising, from trekking the Yorkshire Three Peaks in the horrific weather conditions, to skydiving from 15,000 ft, not to mention the phenomenal support we receive throughout the year and at our annual charity nights.

"But even more importantly, it's a celebration of the incredible support we receive from our amazing customers and the wider Wakefield community.

"Their generosity in donating, participating in events, and simply spreading the word about our fundraising efforts has been truly inspiring, and we are deeply grateful for their support in helping us continue to support Wakefield Hospice.

"To be recognized for this national award is truly incredible and we're incredibly proud of what we have achieved together and to be representing Wakefield on March 4 at the House of Commons!"

Jade Botterill MP, said: “I was so proud to nominate the Dam Inn’s amazing team, especially its General Manager Josh, for this award, and am very happy they have been named as finalists.

"Josh knows the value of having your community around you when you need it, and has done so much to build community locally.”