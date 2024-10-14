Wakefield's Valentino's restaurant wins big at the Italian Awards 2024
Valentino’s Wakefield, on Leeds Road in Outwood, won Best family friendly Italian Restaurant, Best Italian Restaurant in Yorkshire and was also highly recommended for Best Team at the awards, which highlight the best restaurants across the UK for a taste of authentic Italian cuisine.
The prestigious awards were held at The Queens Hotel in Leeds on Sunday, October 6, celebrating the Italian food industry in the UK, with many worthy winners taking home an award.
Restaurants were all visited ahead of the awards ceremony with menus scrutinised and offerings taste tested in the search for the best Italians across categories spanning the industry.
Restaurant manager, Gina, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been recognised as highly recommended for Best Team, winner of Best Family Friendly Restaurant in England and The Best Restaurant in Yorkshire!
“This is not just a testament to our hard work, but a reflection of the passion and dedication each member of our team brings to Valentino’s Wakefield every day.
”Winning the Best Family Friendly Italian Restaurant award, Best Italian Restaurant in Yorkshire, and being acknowledged as one of the best teams nationally is truly an honour.
"The evening was filled with joy and pride, and we couldn't have achieved this success without our amazing team, loyal customers, and the support of The Italian Awards England .
"It's moments like these that make all the effort worthwhile!”
The restaurant, which won the Wakefield Express Italian of the Year Award in 2018, has been established in Wakefield for over 15 years.
