Waterstones to open at White Rose
The UK bookseller will be opening its newest shop in a section of the lower-ground floor at the former Marks & Spencer unit at White Rose later this year, with an opening date to be confirmed shortly.
Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “Waterstones is a brilliant addition to White Rose and our retail mix, and we’re delighted that the bookseller will soon be joining us at the centre alongside some other very exciting imminent additions. We look forward to sharing opening dates with our guests soon.”
Lee Thompson, Waterstones Retail Manager for Yorkshire, added: “We are delighted to announce that we will soon open the doors to a beautiful new Waterstones bookshop in Leeds’ White Rose Shopping Centre. Whether you love new fiction, history, politics or cookery, children's books, young adult titles or classics, our team of excited booksellers are looking forward to helping you discover your next favourite read.”
Waterstones will join recently-announced leisure operator King Pins, which will be opening its state-of-the-art bowling and immersive gaming venue at White Rose this year.
For further details on White Rose, its retailers, and upcoming events, visit https://white-rose.co.uk/.