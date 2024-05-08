WDH launches student and graduate recruitment programme
The housing association is recruiting two graduate trainees for a two-year period and four undergraduate placement students, each for one year in Care and Health, Technical Services, Legal Services and Organisational Development.
This is the third year WDH has run a graduate programme, following a successful recruitment in 2022 and 2023 where four graduates were welcomed into different areas within the organisation.
The programmes enable the students and graduates to gain hands-on experience in the workplace alongside structured training. They will develop new skills and get the support they need to build the career they want.
Kate Radovanovic, Training Operations Manager, said: “Our inclusive and collaborative culture will provide the graduates with the support they need to grow their skills as they work on meaningful projects with exciting responsibilities right from the start. Whichever part of the business they join, they will have the chance to work with experienced colleagues and share their unique perspectives.”
One of WDH’s current graduate trainees, Eleanor Wainwright, added: “I really appreciate the professional and personal development opportunities at WDH. Since joining I have become a Carbon Literate, Mental Health First Aid trained Mentor and involved in an exciting project where I have contributed to setting up an employee resource group.”
To apply go to: www.wdh.co.uk/work-with-us/vacancies/.