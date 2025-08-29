'We just want to know why': Vandals early morning attack on Outwood restaurant

The owner of a restaurant in Outwood is hoping to get answers as to why his restaurant was attacked in the early hours of Monday morning.

The vandals struck at around 12.30am on Monday, August 25, throwing paint over the front of Aryaan Kitchen on Potovens Lane.

Owner, Tof Ali, said the first he knew about it was when he saw a post on Facebook, followed by a phone call from a customer.

"When I got to the restaurant, the front of the restaurant – the shutter and sign – were covered in paint,” he said.

Vandals targeted Aryaan Kitchen in the early hours of Monday.

"The floor was quite bad, the shutters and the sign. It was a mess.”

Tof said security cameras show two people in balaclavas and the police are investigating.

"Our customers though have been great – we’ve had many people from the local community in Outwood and Stanley supporting us.

"They’ve told me to ‘be strong’ and because of them, I’m still standing up.”

Tof with Coun Matthew Morley, who have both praised the local community for its support.

Tof, who also owns Amirah Spice takeaway on Aberford Road, said one customer came with a jetwash to try and remove the paint and people, many of them customers, have been helping to clean up.

"Both customers and people who aren’t have been very supportive, helping us be able to open up again. I can’t thank them enough.”

Aryaan Kitchen opened just four months ago and Tof said he just wants to know why they were targeted.

"I’d like them to be caught because I want to know why they would do something like that? I have no issues with anyone.”

The restaurant is open as normal, thanks to its valued customers and the community.

"A big thank you to everyone to helping us and all of your words of support.”

Stanley and Outwood East councillor, Matthew Morley, who spoke with Tof following the incident, said: “I’m really pleased how the community has come together to offer support to the business offering to help clean up the outside of the restaurant and just offering messages of support.

"It shows what a great community we have.”

Anyone who has any information should get in touch with West Yorkshire Police either by calling 101 or via the online Live Chat