'We look forward to spending our last few weeks with our regulars': Wakefield pub announces closure

A Wakefield pub has announced it will close its doors for the final time later this month.

The Thatched House on Aberford Road in Stanley took to Facebook to share the sad news.

“We are formally announcing the closure of the pub.

"The pub will close its doors on Thursday, March 20.

"We will open back up on the Sunday for the car boot, then then pub will close its doors permanently.”

The post said that from information given from the brewery, the land will ‘most likely be going up for sale.’

"We have loved our time in the pub and meeting all the lovely regulars,” it said.

"We have made some lifelong friends and look forward to spending our last few weeks with our regulars.

"Thank you to everyone that visited during the time we were open.

"Sad to be leaving but the pub needs so much work doing to it for it to function 100%.

“The Farrar family and staff team wish you all an amazing year and thank you for your continued support until we close the doors.”