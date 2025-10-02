West Yorkshire businesses make a fundraising splash as IMS Robotics ‘rain supreme’ at Forget Me Not children’s hospice Dragon Boat Race

Charity fundraisers from businesses across West Yorkshire joined family teams and scouts, raising over £20,000 for West Yorkshire based Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice in the charity’s annual Dragon Boat Race at Pugneys County Park in Wakefield.

After a day of soggy but fun competition, the winning team was IMS Robotics, who also posted fastest time on the day in their first ever Dragon Boat Race. Family team ‘Team Maci’ made 2025 a hat trick year, winning ‘Best Fancy Dress’ for the third year running and 25th Wakefield Scouts won first place in the youth competition.

The Mayor of Kirklees Cllr Liz Smaje braved the rainy conditions to hand out the medals and trophies.

Jessica Collins, events fundraiser at Forget Me Not said: “2025’s Dragon Boat Race will live long in the memory! The heavens opened, treating our teams to lots of invigorating rain as they raced their way across the lake at Pugneys but much fun was had by all. What an impressive debut from IMS Robotics, winning the event and posting the fastest time too. They truly ‘rain supreme’ in 2025!

Of course, we love a bit of competition but the aim of the day is to raise as much money as we can for our support for babies and children with life shortening conditions and their families across West Yorkshire. So huge thanks to all the businesses, groups and families who took part. The fundraising total currently stands at £20,300, with more to come.

A special thanks to our headline sponsors Polyseam Ltd whose support means that every penny raised can go towards supporting local children and families. Thanks too to Fox Engravers for providing the amazing trophies for free and to Shepley Spring for the donation of water for our thirsty teams!”

Family teams Team Maci and Team Tom and four teams from the 25th Wakefield Scouts were joined by business teams from Batley Law, GWP Architecture, We are Wakefield, FMG, headline sponsors Polyseam, Ossett Brewery, Mace Group, Freightliner Group Ltd, Fullers Foods International, IMS Robotics UK Ltd, Together Housing Group, Leach, Propack Direct Mail Ltd, Simply Biz and The Bartlett Group.

For details of other opportunities for businesses to support Forget Me Not children’s hospice in their work visit https://www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk/supporting-us/fundraising/how-your-business-can-help/