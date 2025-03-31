West Yorkshire firm earns finalist spot at industry awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield-based dust and fumes extraction firm Dust Control Environmental is thrilled to announce its finalist position at this year's SHAPA Solids Handling Industry Awards.

A spokesman said: "Nomination in the prestigious 'Innovation in Technology' category, is a testament to DCE's commitment to pushing the boundaries of product development."

The award-nominated DCE Envirojet-W Seriesdust collector stands out as a groundbreaking solution for manufacturers. Aiming to minimise clients operational carbon footprint, this innovative system achieves up to 50 per cent energy savings to blend energy efficiency, sustainability and environmental advantages without sacrificing compliance or performance. The Envirojet -W demonstrates how advanced technology can meet modern manufacturing needs while promoting eco-conscious practices.

Its cascading fan scheme paired with ‘E-Performance’ intelligent-monitoring tailor the dust extractor's running capacity to the site's real-time operational needs. By controlling the running time and speed of fans, the system also extends the lifecycle of components, reducing maintenance and replacement activities.

The Envirojet W-Series has an insulated ‘Penthouse’ clean-air fan housing which not only reduces operational noise levels but also maintains ambient air temperature. This allows the recirculation of clean air back into facilities without lowering temperatures, leading to considerable savings on heating expenses.

With a wealth of experience in the industry, Dust Control Environmental has again demonstrated the ability to align its cutting-edge solutions with evolving customer needs. This includes reducing energy consumption, promoting waste reuse, and maintaining unparalleled dust extraction performance.

The 2025 SHAPAAwards have seen a record-breaking number of entries, making the competition particularly intense this year. Despite the crowded field of exceptional contenders, Dust Control Environmental has risen to the challenge, earning its place within the industry.

The annual award ceremony will take place on May 6 in Stoke-on Trent. Members of the DCE team will be in there, eagerly awaiting the award outcome.

For more information on the full range of dust extraction products go to www.dustcontrolenvironmental.com or call 01924 335500.