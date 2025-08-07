Westgate CCTV’s Vision for Safer Communities

A new local business has officially launched in Dewsbury, promising to raise the bar for CCTV installation and surveillance services in the area.

Westgate CCTV, founded by local CCTV entrepreneur Muhammad Shahban, opened its doors earlier this month and owner Shahban says business is already booming.

Based in Unit 4, Hoyle Head Mills in Earlsheaton, the company offers full CCTV installation, monitoring system integration, and site security audits.

Muhammad shared his enthusiasm: “I’m thrilled to launch Westgate CCTV right here in Dewsbury — this area deserves first‑class security solutions. We’ve already had enquiries and installations booked in within the first few weeks.”

Westgate CCTV, a security solutions provider now serving homes and businesses across Dewsbury, Wakefield, Batley, Heckmondwike and Leeds. Though the company is new, Shahban’s experience in CCTV installation dates back to 2012, bringing over a decade of hands-on expertise to the table.

Shahban added: “The team — small but focused — has already completed multiple installs in residential and commercial settings. It’s clear there's a strong local demand, and we’re rising to meet it.”

Despite being a newly formed enterprise, Westgate CCTV benefits from Shahban’s considerable experience in CCTV engineering. He emphasised the company's commitment to community protection:

“This isn’t just about putting cameras on walls,” Shahban explained. “It’s about giving people peace of mind, knowing their property is protected with care and precision.”

Having already completed multiple residential and commercial installations in just a few weeks, Westgate CCTV has seen strong early demand—a sign of Shahban’s growing reputation for professionalism and reliability.

“From the first survey to final handover, we keep everything transparent and focused on the customer,” he added. “Clients tell us they feel listened to, and that’s something I’m very proud of.”

“Our mission is not just to install cameras, but to deliver peace of mind. Whether it's a home or a business, we ensure customers feel safe with reliable, up‑to‑date installations.”

Although currently operating with a lean team, demand is surging.

“It’s intense. We're very busy already and expanding as fast as we can without compromising quality,” Shahban revealed.

The company has quietly begun work across Dewsbury and surrounding towns, completing early jobs for both domestic and commercial clients. Shahban noted the early success:

“We’re gaining trust quickly. Our early clients have been impressed with how efficiently projects have been handled – from survey through to final handover.”

In line with local operating trends, Westgate CCTV aims to deliver tailored solutions fitting various budgets—ranging from basic camera systems to advanced multi‑site surveillance setups.