Wetherspoon to host 10-day craft cider fest at Wakefield's The Six Chimneys pub

By Leanne Clarke
Published 26th Jun 2025, 11:30 BST

A range of ciders, including traditional apple ciders, perries and flavoured ciders will be available at The Six Chimneys pub during a 10-day craft cider festival.

The pub on Kirkgate will host the festival from Friday, June 27 to Sunday, July 6 inclusive.

The ciders include; Barn Screecher (Hunts), Moonshine Rum & Raisin (Broadoak), Toffee Apple (Snails Bank), Midnight Special (Mr Whitehead’s), Peach Mojito (Pulp), Fiery Fox (Gwynt y Ddraig), Rhoobarb & Custard (Barbourne).

They are all suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

A range of ciders, including traditional apple ciders, perries and flavoured ciders, will be available

Ciders will cost £2.99 a pint, which is a lower price than the normal guest cider pricing.

Pub manager Laura Mason said: “The festival is a great celebration of craft cider.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ciders over a 10-day period.

“All of the ciders will be available at great value-for-money prices.”

All ciders will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.

