A range of ciders, including traditional apple ciders, perries and flavoured ciders will be available at The Six Chimneys pub during a 10-day craft cider festival.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub on Kirkgate will host the festival from Friday, June 27 to Sunday, July 6 inclusive.

The ciders include; Barn Screecher (Hunts), Moonshine Rum & Raisin (Broadoak), Toffee Apple (Snails Bank), Midnight Special (Mr Whitehead’s), Peach Mojito (Pulp), Fiery Fox (Gwynt y Ddraig), Rhoobarb & Custard (Barbourne).

They are all suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A range of ciders, including traditional apple ciders, perries and flavoured ciders, will be available

Ciders will cost £2.99 a pint, which is a lower price than the normal guest cider pricing.

Pub manager Laura Mason said: “The festival is a great celebration of craft cider.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ciders over a 10-day period.

“All of the ciders will be available at great value-for-money prices.”

All ciders will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.