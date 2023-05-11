Work begins on the transformation of Castleford and Pontefract markets

The markets are being transformed to enhance their quality and look to attract new traders and ensure they continue to play a significant role in bringing shoppers to the town centres and contributing to the local economy.

Castleford and Pontefract are the latest to undergo renovations, as part of Wakefield Council’s commitment to fund improvements, totalling £6.47 million, at four local markets.

Normanton was the first to benefit and its fresh look was unveiled in March.

Work has started on modernising Castleford and Pontefract markets with the hope of attracting new traders.

The market hall at Castleford will be made brighter and more modern. Plans include a new social space and additional seating, to encourage visitors to spend more time at the market.

New doors, lighting and signs will be installed, along with improvements to the entrances and roof. The planned works are expected to last for the rest of the year and be completed by January 2024.

Pontefract market’s revamp includes redecorating the walls and ceiling, heating repairs, replacement shutters, electrical upgrades, and window and door replacements. The contractors will be on site for the next four months and work is due to finish in early autumn.

The markets will remain open to shoppers with the majority of the work to the units being carried out overnight and at weekends.