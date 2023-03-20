Normanton Market transformation complete after £890K investment to attract more visitors

Wakefield Council has invested £890,000 in modernising the market, to attract more people to shop there and visit the nearby high street.

The market has undergone extensive renovations including new windows, doors, fascias and replacement shutters to the shop fronts.

Outside, new benching has been added to give visitors seating where they can take a break from their shopping or sit and chat with friends or family.

Coun David Dagger, Coun Lynn Masterman and Ian Gibbins outside Normanton Market.

Shoppers can now visit a beautician or get their bicycle repaired, as well as buying produce at one of the more traditional market stalls that sell fish, fruit, and vegetables.

Old units, that had sat empty for years, have also been completely refurbished with new plastering, wiring, flooring, and redecoration throughout.

Normanton is the first of four markets to benefit from the council’s promise to fund improvements with cabinet recently approving an increase in the budget for the project which will take the total investment to £6.47million.

An independent review in 2018 found that with changes, Castleford and Pontefract markets could be regenerated and maintain a profit for the foreseeable future.

Sharon Thomas at Totally Polished Nails and Beauty.

For South Elmsall and Normanton, the recommendation was to make them smaller and closer to their respective high street. Work will start in April on the Castleford and Pontefract indoor markets, South Elmsall will follow in late 2023.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “It is fantastic to see Normanton get a much-needed makeover. I would encourage everyone to come along, take a look and enjoy.

“Our investment in these renovations has made the market a more welcoming space for visitors.

“I’m looking forward to work finishing on the other markets we are investing in, and seeing them grow and provide opportunities for small, local traders.”