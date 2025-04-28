Work starts on Costa drive-thru and EV charging hub for Castleford town centre

By Leanne Clarke
Published 28th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
Work has started on a new roadside development in Castleford, which will see Costa Coffee opening later this year.

Leeds-based property developer, Eshton Group, has started work on Bridge Street after planning permission was granted by Wakefield Council late last year.

The site will now be transormed into a Costa Coffee shop along with electric vehicle charging hub.

Eshton Group has since instructed Ellenby Construction and preparation works are now underway.

Artist's impression of what the new Costa Coffee shop in Castleford will look like.Artist's impression of what the new Costa Coffee shop in Castleford will look like.
Artist's impression of what the new Costa Coffee shop in Castleford will look like.

The development will bring 10 EV charging bays and a drive-thru coffee shop to the area.

The site is expected to be completed by October.

Richard Tovey, director at Eshton Group, said: “As we continue to build our portfolio of roadside sites, we are pleased to be able to bring forward this new development in Castleford.

"Not only will the new site bolster local EV charging infrastructure, but it will also serve commuters due to its prime proximity to key road networks.

“Having already secured EV Networks and Costa Coffee to the site, we are confident that this new roadside development will be a welcome addition to the local area.”

Documents submitted to the local authority in December said up to 20 jobs would be created by the new business.

The land is privately owned and next to a council-run car park.

The proposal received objections with concerns raised over loss of town centre parking spaces and a possible increase in traffic congestion in the area.

It was also claimed smaller independent coffee shops in the town could be threatened by the high street chain.

