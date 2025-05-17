This Sunday (May 18) is World Baking Day, and we’ve put together a list of places you can find a delicious sweet treat in and around Wakefield.

Whether it’s cake, bread, biscuits, doughnuts or pastries, you’re sure to find some mouth-watering treats at any of these cafes and bakeries, with many of them also offering speciality coffee for an added bonus.

All of the businesses – listed in no particular order – have received an average of at least 4.5 stars from Google reviewers, based on at least 50 reviews, at the time of writing.

Click through the gallery to see if you can find somewhere new to celebrate World Baking Day this weekend.

1 . Best Wakefield cafes and bakeries for cakes, bread and sweet treats, according to Google

2 . Boulby's (4.8 stars, 53 reviews) Located: 38, High Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5LE. The bakery shop, which opened in 1977, offers a wide range of confectionary as well as a variety of breads, sandwiches and coffees.

3 . Bakes by Vanilla Bean (4.9 stars, 114 reviews) Located: 28, Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2ED Bakes by Vanilla Bean is a family run bakery and coffee shop serving speciality coffee and a variety of baked goods.

4 . Rich and Fancy (4.8 stars, 110 reviews) Located: 11-13, Queen Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6LP. Rich and Fancy opened in 2015 as a cupcake business and has since expanded into a cafe serving homemade cakes and afternoon tea, in addition to sandwiches, soups and more.