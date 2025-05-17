World Baking Day: Best cafes and bakeries for cake, pastries, bread and sweet treats in Wakefield, according to Google

By Catherine Gannon
Published 17th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Here are the best places for sweet treats and baked goods in and around Wakefield, according to Google reviews.

This Sunday (May 18) is World Baking Day, and we’ve put together a list of places you can find a delicious sweet treat in and around Wakefield.

Whether it’s cake, bread, biscuits, doughnuts or pastries, you’re sure to find some mouth-watering treats at any of these cafes and bakeries, with many of them also offering speciality coffee for an added bonus.

All of the businesses – listed in no particular order – have received an average of at least 4.5 stars from Google reviewers, based on at least 50 reviews, at the time of writing.

Click through the gallery to see if you can find somewhere new to celebrate World Baking Day this weekend.

Best Wakefield cafes and bakeries for cakes, bread and sweet treats, according to Google

1. Best Wakefield cafes and bakeries for cakes, bread and sweet treats, according to Google

Best Wakefield cafes and bakeries for cakes, bread and sweet treats, according to Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
(4.8 stars, 53 reviews) Located: 38, High Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5LE. The bakery shop, which opened in 1977, offers a wide range of confectionary as well as a variety of breads, sandwiches and coffees.

2. Boulby's

(4.8 stars, 53 reviews) Located: 38, High Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5LE. The bakery shop, which opened in 1977, offers a wide range of confectionary as well as a variety of breads, sandwiches and coffees. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
(4.9 stars, 114 reviews) Located: 28, Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2ED Bakes by Vanilla Bean is a family run bakery and coffee shop serving speciality coffee and a variety of baked goods.

3. Bakes by Vanilla Bean

(4.9 stars, 114 reviews) Located: 28, Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2ED Bakes by Vanilla Bean is a family run bakery and coffee shop serving speciality coffee and a variety of baked goods. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
(4.8 stars, 110 reviews) Located: 11-13, Queen Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6LP. Rich and Fancy opened in 2015 as a cupcake business and has since expanded into a cafe serving homemade cakes and afternoon tea, in addition to sandwiches, soups and more.

4. Rich and Fancy

(4.8 stars, 110 reviews) Located: 11-13, Queen Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6LP. Rich and Fancy opened in 2015 as a cupcake business and has since expanded into a cafe serving homemade cakes and afternoon tea, in addition to sandwiches, soups and more. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GoogleWakefield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice