The lift which replaced Xscape Yorkshire ‘Cas Vegas’ cactus in Castleford has been decorated with a new mural featuring hidden local references.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mural has been created by Nicolas Dixon, the artist behind projects at Trinity Leeds, Leeds Kirkgate Market, Leeds United’s Elland Road, and the ‘Bielsa the Redeemer’ street art.

Nicolas Dixon said: “Having briefly collaborated with Xscape back in 2021, it was an honour to receive a call from the Centre Director, inviting me to paint a mural on the side of the newly installed lift shaft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The mural has been designed as an evolving piece which allows the opportunity for future additions – and the artwork features 19 hidden nods to local legends and important cultural references for the public to find as they visit.

The mural, hand-painted on the side of the new lift which replaced the famous cactus-shaped one, uses biomorphic shapes and vivid colours to subtly depict local landmarks and heroes. Photo: Simon Dewhurst

“It’s been great to hear the public reactions throughout the week whilst I’ve been painting the artwork, and I hope that this new landmark will be admired for years to come.”

The mural – called Everything in its Right Place – has been hand-painted onto the side of the lift shaft and features local landmarks and heroes for visitors to spot, including Henry Moore, Viv Nicholson, and Castleford Tigers.

The new lift replaced the 12-metre cactus-shaped one which had been at the centre for 21 years and which was removed last October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Warren, Centre Director at Xscape Yorkshire, said: “As a leisure destination, it is important for us to constantly invest and evolve to create a place where people want to come together and create memorable experiences.

Nicholas Dixon is the artist behind the new mural. As well as being involved in local projects, his work can be found in Ibiza, New York, Melbourne, Tanzania and India. Photo: Simon Dewhurst

“We're thrilled to collaborate with Nicolas Dixon to inject colour and energy to our new lift.

"Our aim was to create an inspiring piece of public art that pays tribute to Castleford's heritage while also sparking curiosity and creating a focal point for visitors to admire during their visit.

“We are driven to bring an unrivalled experience to our centre and expand our offering to ensure we feature the brands our visitors want to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year, we welcomed The Gymnastics Academy and Me@t, and this year we’re excited to have Vue join our line-up.

"It’s also great to see other brands like Volcano Falls continuing to elevate their offering to deliver a fresh and vibrant experience for our visitors.”