Yorkshire Air Ambulance celebrates £500,000 donation milestone by partner at Wakefield base

The milestone celebration, which took place at Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s (YAA) Nostell Priory base in Wakefield, was marked with a presentation to the trust by YAA’s chairman, Mike Harrop, who presented the trustees of The Jack Brunton Charitable Trust with a framed certificate and a special cake featuring an Ayrshire cow in honour of Jack's roots as an Ayrshire cattle farmer.

Established in 1986 by the late Nunthorpe farmer and landowner, Jack Brunton, The Jack Brunton Charitable Trust was created with the primary aim of benefitting the population of rural villages and towns within the boundary of the Old North Riding of Yorkshire, which existed before the 1974 boundary changes.

The partnership between the trust and YAA began in 2012, with a £16,000 donation towards a snow plough for YAA’s other base, RAF Topcliffe in Thirsk.

More than a decade later, the trust is celebrating a total of £500,000 in donations towards the independent charity.

Most recently, the trust funded eight technical crew member flight helmets, which feature its logo on the back.

It also provided £20,000 towards a new stretcher system and continuously support YAA for its core operational costs.

Derek Noble, chairman of The Jack Brunton Charitable Trust, said: "We are immensely proud to reach this remarkable milestone of £500,000 in donations to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

"Our trust has always been committed to making a difference in the lives of those in need, and we are honoured to support the exceptional work of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance in saving lives and serving our region.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership and making a positive impact together."

Mike Harrop, chairman of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, expressed his gratitude.

He said: "The Jack Brunton Charitable Trust is an incredible partner and a driving force behind our ability to deliver life-saving care to those in urgent need.

"This milestone of £500,000 in donations is a testament to the trust's dedication to our mission and the communities we serve.