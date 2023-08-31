National Highways and contractors carrying out the programme on the A1 Wentbridge Viaduct in Pontefract have donated £7,500 worth of equipment to help transform The Little Buds allotment in Upton.

The space is organised by Bless Community Support, a group which supports the physical, psychological, social, and spiritual well-being of residents.

Little Buds enables children and their families to explore, grow fruit and vegetables, plus learn about, and support the environment and wildlife.

Over the past three months the allotment space has had new surfacing to footpaths and the seating area. It has also benefited from fencing, raised beds, a luxury bug hotel, and new seating.

The donation has also provided a summer house, providing a peaceful shelter place to be enjoyed by people who visit Little Buds.

Simon Boyle, National Highways regional director for Yorkshire and the North East, who was at the opening of the new allotment, said: “You could not help but be moved by the passion shown by the team and those who run Bless day-to-day and the amount they give to making it a success.

“Hearing how, through our collaboration, we had helped to bring their dreams to life truly showed what we can achieve when we work together.”

Since April this year, National Highways has been carrying out a structural inspection and renewing the waterproofing layer on the grade II-listed Wentbridge Viaduct, which carries the A1 over the River Went.