Wakefield's Stanley Rangers to hold memorial fun day in aid of two former players

The amatur rugby club will hold the event at the Stanley Sports and Social Club on Saturday, September 2 at 10am.

The day will be jam-packed with events including a fun run suitable for all ages, a game between Stanley Rangers open age players versus the Stanley Rangers Masters, a BBQ, a presentation with speeches, and music and drinks throughout.

The day is in memory of two former members, Simon Leary and James Howcroft.

Mr Leary, who was a former professional player with Featherstone Rovers, passed away in December of 2022 while on holiday.

Mr Howcroft, who also died while on holiday, was a regular in the open age team in the 2000s and was named the first player of the year in 2008-09.

Mr Howcroft has played with the masters team since its inception, playing his last game in May.

A spokesperson for Stanley Rovers ARLFC said: “We, as a club, are coming together to remember two of our former players that we have sadly lost recently.

"The day will be packed with events and we hope you all turn up in numbers to show your support. Both lads are and will be sadly missed by all those that knew them.

"Anyone who would like to play in the memorial game, please get in touch.”

There will also be a raffle and fundraising taking place throughout the event.