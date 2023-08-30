News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield businesses: Nell's Natural Raw Food shop celebrates second anniversary

A Wakefield shop that sells quality natural raw food for dogs has celebrated its second anniversary in business.
By Shawna Healey
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read

Nell’s Natural Raw Food, on Westgate, was opened two years ago by former West Yorkshire Police civilian worker, Katie Harding, her husband, Chris, and daughter, Jessica.

Jessica – who has now finished her A-levels – is working at the shop full time alongside her mum. They are both currently studying for a diploma in canine nutrition, which will allow them to give more detailed advice to their customers on their pets’ dietary requirements.

The busy pair have their hands full looking after the business, as well as juggling their two chocolate labradors, Nell and Nova, as well as Jack and Poppy, who are Yorkshire terrier chihuahua crosses, and the family’s newest edition, Slinky, who is a miniature dachshund.

Katie Harding and her daughter, Jessica Indriks, have celebrated their second anniversary of Nell's Natural Raw Food.
Katie Harding and her daughter, Jessica Indriks, have celebrated their second anniversary of Nell's Natural Raw Food.
Katie said: “My family and I have raw fed our dogs for about four or five years now. We noticed that there weren’t any shops that sell this type of food so we decided to set one up ourselves.

"I wanted a bit of a change of career and saw a hole in the market, so I went for it. Jessica and I are currently on a dog nutrition course, so by next year we will be both qualified canine nutritionists.”

Katie says there are “loads of benefits” of feeding dogs a raw food diet, including fostering calmer behaviour, providing more energy, producing a shiner coat, cleaner and healthier teeth, as well as stronger bones and joints.

Their customer base has grown, with a lot more people choosing to feed their four-legged friends a raw food diet.

Owner of Nell's Natural Raw Food, Katie Harding.
Owner of Nell's Natural Raw Food, Katie Harding.
Katie added: “Over the past two years we’ve had incredible support. We’ve grown a massive customer base which is increasing, and we get repeat customers which is absolutely fantastic.

"We offer a discount for those in the police force as well as other emergency services as a way of giving back.

"We also have a wall of Polaroids of our customers’ dogs with their names on on, just as a way to celebrate the people who support us.”

The shop also stocks a selection of natural treats, toys, beds, supplements and accessories.

For opening times or for more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/Nellsnaturalrawfood

