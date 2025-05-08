Yorkshire business wins King’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thermal management systems expert Technical Services (UK), based in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, has received royal recognition for its outstanding short-term growth in overseas sales.

This recognition comes in the form of the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2025, a highly esteemed accolade that acknowledges companies for their exceptional performance in international trade.

The family business was founded in 1986 by Gerard McMahon, a Chartered Mechanical, Marine and Automotive Engineer specialising in automotive cooling systems for commercial and off-highway vehicles. With the shift away from combustion engines to electrification, the company now provides complete thermal management solutions for electric and hydrogen fuel cell applications for the automotive, marine, industrial and battery energy storage sectors.

Within just three years (2021 to 2024), Technical Services achieved an outstanding increase of 253% in overseas sales predominantly in Europe and the USA but also developing in Australia, New Zealand, the Middle and Far East. This growth was a result of the company's strategic response to the growing demand for electrification and the increased use of hydrogen fuel cells across all commercial applications to reduce carbon emissions.

Gerard McMahon, founder of Technical Services (UK) with his wife and children, Joanne Kay and Andrew McMahon (Directors) who have been driving the business forward for the last 15 years.

The company’s international strategy, which focuses on design competence, consultancy, supplier partnerships and sharing its engineering expertise at specialist conferences, exhibitions and events, played a significant role in this success.

Through its consultancy work, Technical Services (UK) plans to widen its customer base overseas by continuing to provide the latest thermal management solutions, including low and high-voltage systems and new world-class technologies. It will also continue to develop its off-the-shelf thermal management kits for OEMs and its R&D facilities at its Yorkshire premises.

Engineer and thermal management expert, Andrew McMahon, who has substantially grown the business and honoured his father’s legacy alongside his sister Joanne Kay for over 15 years, is thrilled to have received the King’s Award:

“We are extremely proud of our King’s Award for International Trade, which we will hold for five years as a royal acknowledgement of excellence for the hard work of our team in achieving such a high standard. Awarded to only 116 companies in 2025, it will open further opportunities to consolidate our position in UK Engineering & British Manufacturing as well expand our market internationally. The achievement is a whole-team celebration.”