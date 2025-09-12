Yorkshire entrepreneurs urged to sign up for free Business Finance Week event

Unity Enterprise and the Yorkshire Asian Business Association (YABA) are co-hosting a free event in Leeds next month to provide entrepreneurs with expert insights on financial strategies to help their business grow and thrive.

Taking place at Leeds Media Centre on Wednesday October 1, the gathering – titled “Profit, Plan, Prosper: Financial Strategies for Business Development” - will seek to connect attendees with valuable resources and practical advice on exploring finance options to support their business needs.

It is being organised as part of Business Finance Week 2025, an annual campaign led by the British Business Bank comprising a wide range of events across the UK including in-person sessions and webinars.

Leeds Media Centre which will host “Profit, Plan, Prosper: Financial Strategies for Business Development”

Unity Enterprise, the not for profit subsidiary of BME housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise, is celebrating 25 years of supporting entrepreneurial activity in Leeds. It currently provides 142 affordable business units for 93 diverse businesses across three centres in the city. Collectively they employ more than 1,200 people.

Unity Enterprise is chaired by the founder of YABA, Sharon Jandu OBE, who has urged local entrepreneurs to sign up for the event.

She said: “Business Finance Week is designed to help small businesses across the UK, as well as the organisations and people that support them, to understand the different finance options that may be available to support their individual business needs, be that starting up, scaling up, or staying ahead.

“Unity Enterprise and YABA are excited to be playing our part by staging this important get together of financial experts and local entrepreneurs.

Sharon Jandu OBE, Unity Enterprise Chair and YABA founder

“It promises to be a fascinating occasion with the potential to make a really positive difference to numerous business journeys.”

Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting this important event at Leeds Media Centre which is now one of the prime places for the best business minds in the city to come together.

“A key Unity Enterprise objective is to proactively support and promote the aspirations of BME entrepreneurs from hard to reach communities.

“With places limited, I would urge BME business owners to sign up for this free event to gain access to the huge amount of financial knowledge and experience that will be in the room.”

Those wishing to attend “Profit, Plan, Prosper: Financial Strategies for Business Development” can register for their free tickets by searching for the event on Eventbrite.