Yorkshire holiday park seeing stars with AA award

The flourishing Wayside Holiday Park near Pickering has been given an outstanding review by the AA.

The AA’s Hotel and Hospitality Services department has handed the award-winning Wayside, based in the pretty village of Wrelton, a Four-Star rating, with an increased merit score of 90 per cent.

Mark Goodson, the owner of Wayside, commented: “It is a privilege to receive such an accolade from the AA and an endorsement of everything that I, and my colleague and co-director Trevor Jones, have tried to achieve here at Wayside. It’s been a labour of love – hard work at times, but extremely enjoyable.”

Salvador Scotti, who inspected Wayside on behalf of the AA, commented: “It was a pleasure to return to Wayside Holiday Park to verify that standards of maintenance and cleanliness were consistent with Quality Standards requirements and to update our records to reflect any changes to the property since the last inspection.

The Lakes at Wayside Holiday Park

“The site remains very well maintained, with mature greenery and well-kept grounds. Both The Lakes and the Low Meadows remain in very good order with no maintenance issues noted and paths in very good order, as well as flower beds, laws and grounds. The new addition, the Water Gardens has been completed on a par with The Lakes.

“Here lodges are very well-spaced with plenty of individual space for extra privacy and convenience. The facilities block has been revamped externally and it looks very smart. It houses the laundry room and the library for the benefit of guests. Very good signage around the park.

“In conclusion, I am delighted to reconfirm a Four Star rating with an increased AA Merit Score of 90 per cent and a Holiday Home designator. We wish Wayside well and look forward to returning during the next cycle of inspection,” said Mr Scotti.

Mark Goodson explained that the park, nestling in the heart of the North Yorkshire Moors, ticked so many boxes for those wanting to get away from it all

The beautiful lodges at Wayside

“I was especially delighted that the AA report highlighted our relatively new £250,000 Water Gardens development, which features 13 pitches for luxury caravans and lodges in the centre of the park, and gave us a very high merit score of 90 per cent.

“We have demonstration lodges on site now, so it’s the perfect time to come and have a look. In the recent past, there have been supply problems across the industry with the delivery of lodges, but that’s no longer the case.

“As the name suggests, water is the predominant theme, with two small lakes and a connecting ford at the heart of the development. Each lodge has a veranda which extends over the water.

“The surrounding area features rock gardens, low-lying bushes and specialist planting to give a wonderful Mediterranean feel to the whole development, right here in the heart of North Yorkshire,” said Mark. “We believe it is magnificent.”

“Apart from the remaining pitches at the Water Gardens, we have a number of pitches to suit all pockets elsewhere on the park, which are ideal for anyone wanting to get away from it all and making a home in one of the most beautiful parts of the UK.

“For those who don’t know Wayside, it is a haven of tranquillity and beauty in the North York Moors National Park. We are within easy reach of Yorkshire's breath-taking coastline, historic market towns, world-class heritage and mile upon mile of superb walking country.

“Set amid North Yorkshire's rolling, wood-fringed fields, its beauty and tranquillity are perfect for those who want to escape, relax and recharge their batteries.”

For further information, please contact Mark Goodson on 01751 472608 or email: [email protected]: waysideholidaypark.co.uk