Yorkshire Scare Grounds Scream Park: Here's how to get paid to terrify people at Wakefield attraction this Halloween
Based on the aptly-named Hell Lane, the attraction is now auditioning for actors, who will be paid for their role.
Holding auditions now, this weekend will see a casting workshop with people being invited for the 2025 season.
No experience is needed and they offer a free training package to successful applicants.
Event nights will be on October 10-12, October 16-19, October 23-31 and November 1 and 2.
Working from 6pm until 11pm each evening, all roles are paid.
Yorkshire Scare Grounds said: “Now is the time to join our team to have some fun, work hard and get paid to scare!
"Minimum age to apply is 16 with parental consent. If you're up for the challenge just drop us a DM for more info!”
