Yorkshire’s only 360 pet-care hub launches affordable veterinary centre

A brand-new veterinary practice has opened its doors in Yorkshire offering affordable and comprehensive care to pets, as part of a unique, 360 pet-care experience under one roof.

Paws & Co Veterinary Centre, located just off the M62 in Tingley, is part of the growing Paws & Co Group and has been designed to provide high-quality veterinary services at an accessible price point for dogs, cats and other small animals. The modern facilities available include a dental suite, X-rays, diagnostics and testing and surgery capabilities.

What sets the new practice apart is its setting within Yorkshire Paws & Co, Yorkshire’s only 360 pet-care hub. Alongside the new veterinary centre, the building is already home to a luxury boarding and daycare facility, The Dog Training Company, and a full-time dog groomer - all operated by the Paws & Co Group.

On Saturday 27th September between 12-4pm, the centre will be hosting an open day for dog owners and all breeds in the region to meet its dedicated veterinary, training and boarding teams and to learn more about the services it offers. There will be a variety of interactive activities and informative experiences available, as well as treats and raffles.

Craig Rice, Director of Paws & Co group, said: “Our open day is a great opportunity for dog owners and families in the region to learn more about Paws & Co. It’s a chance to meet our dedicated team, learn more about the care we provide and take part in some fun activities. Children can participate in our interactive corner, trying on gowns and guessing what objects show up on X-rays, while adults can benefit from our drop-in nurse clinics for advice on pet health and wellbeing.

“For our four-legged visitors, there will be a mini dog show and agility course, as well as the chance to capture a family picture with our ‘pet pawtraits’. We look forward to welcoming and meeting dog owners across the region for a fun and memorable afternoon celebrating pets and the people who care for them.”

In the coming months, a state-of-the-art cattery and a fully equipped hydrotherapy centre are also set to open. This will complete the Paws and Co Group’s vision of a one-stop destination for all aspects of pet wellbeing - placing it in a unique position to deliver comprehensive pet care in Yorkshire.

Craig said: “The launch of the Paws & Co Veterinary Centre marks an exciting step forward for local pet owners. Our mission is to provide high-quality, compassionate care without compromising on affordability or accessibility - our centre here in Tingley embodies that vision.

“Our practice is a place where every pet’s health, comfort and individual needs are treated with the utmost respect by skilled vets who have a passion for animal wellbeing. Being part of the Paws & Co Group allows us to extend that care through training, boarding and soon hydrotherapy and cattery services - a unique and one of a kind 360 pet care experience right here in Yorkshire.”

The vet is dedicated to providing transparent and flexible pricing and plans, with standard consultation fees set at just £39 and dental services from £300. Alongside its open-door services, it also offers convenient membership options tailored to suit local pet owners’ needs. The Paws & Co Family Plan, delivering comprehensive and all-inclusive care, is available from just £40.83 per month, when paying on an annual basis, including everything from vaccinations and routine health checks to diagnostics, surgery, dental care, medication and travel certification - providing peace of mind and financial predictability.

For those looking for essential preventative care, the Paws & Co Companion Plan, starting from £20.83 per month when paying on an annual basis, includes all core routine services, such as vaccinations, worming, flea treatments and unlimited vet and nurse consultations as well as a 20% discount on other services and medications. Finally for pet owners looking for care without commitment, the Paws & Co Friend option offers full access to veterinary care at standard, affordable prices, with no monthly fees. It has also just introduced 12 months interest free credit, meaning payments can be spread to alleviate financial pressures.

The practice is open Monday to Friday from 9am until 6pm, and on Saturdays from 9am until 1pm. While the practice is closed on Sundays and bank holidays, pet owners can still access support via the 24/7 online veterinary partner service VidVet, which serves as an NHS 111 for your pet.

With its modern veterinary care facilities, highly skilled team and broader support of the Paws & Co Group, the Paws & Co Veterinary Centre is an unrivalled approach to holistic pet services in Yorkshire.

To find out more, please visit: https://pawsandco.vet/