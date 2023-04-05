Kylie’s Cakes, Bakes and Shakes, formerly Kylie’s Custom Cakes, Bakehouse and Deli, reopened its doors on April 4 after closing last October.

It reopened following a major makeover which included new floors being put down, a fresh coat of paint, custom signage and a new counter installed.

The woman behind the shop, mum-of-two Kylie Roxbrough-Green, 34, began her baking business from home in 2016 alongside her job as a mobile hairdresser and beautician.

Kylie's Cakes, Bakes and Shakes in Ossett has reopened to the public.

After quickly outgrowing her kitchen, Kylie moved into the premises at the RCM Business Centre industrial estate in Ossett in 2019, where she has been ever since.

Kylie said: “The reopening went well. We had a steady flow of customers throughout the day. It was nice to see our regulars and new faces.”

The shop will be open every Tuesday and Friday from 11am to 4pm.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/KYLIESCUSTOMCAKES