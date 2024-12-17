Dozens of former customers have taken to social media following the closure of the Wakefield pub.

The Rainbow pub, on 40 Lower Warrengate, has announced its closure.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the pub confirmed its closure with the “heaviest of hearts.”

The post said: “I started behind the bar as a 20-something and almost 15 years later I am almost middle aged. One thing I can wholeheartedly say about the Rainbow is that it is not just a pub, it is so much more.

"We have laughed together, we have cried together, and we have all supported one another when it mattered without question. Even if it’s just been a cuppa and a chat, the doors have always been open. We have lost some very important people along the way and their memories will forever live on through us all.”

Dozens of people commented on the post, expressing their sympathy, wishing the staff well and sharing fond memories of their times at the drinking establishment.

One comment on the post said: “So sad to see the end of an era for the Rainbow, it has been the backbone of many people’s lives.

"We all have plenty of tales to tell of great nights, fab parties and the best Prides, where you all put your heart and soul behind it and we will be forever grateful.

A sign outside the pub reads: "Time at the bar. Thank you for your custom."

"Can't believe it has come to an end.”

Another comment said: “So sad to hear this but absolute huge respect for everything you have brought to the Wakefield community from the bottom my heart. It's so sad to hear this but wish you all the best.”

Another comment said: “So sad, a great pub, meeting place, home, community.

"Thank you it will always be part of Wakefield history.”

Another comment said: “Had some amazing times in the Bow and you’ve been very supportive in my darkest times and will always be truly grateful. Wishing you all best in the future.”

A description on the Campaign for Real Ale’s (Camra) site says the pub opened as the Sun Inn in 1770, giving its name to the adjacent Sun Lane, before becoming the Rainbow Inn in 1901.