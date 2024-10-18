24 Hour Squash Challenge supporting the growth of squash worldwide!
On the 1st of November 2024 at Pontefract Squash Club, squash players, fans and even professional players will be playing squash for 24 hours in a row in support of the PSA Foundation, the charitable arm of the PSA Squash Tour.
The Squashathon challenge brings together the local squash community as they take part in 24 hours of squash games and more. World Number 41 Pat Rooney is also taking part in the challenge, with other pros and legends taking part to be announced!
Funds raised from this challenge support the work of the PSA foundation: who aim to unite squash communities across the globe.
By supporting the PSA Foundation, you enable them to support players at all levels and backgrounds, further growing the sport and increasing its accessibility.
Head of the PSA Foundation, Adriana Olaya, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Pontefract Squash Club on this event. It is exciting to bring together the squash community to support our cause, and the challenge will be a lot of fun!”
If you would like to support the challenge, you can donate via PSA Foundation’s Squashathon page here: https://psafoundation.com/squashathon-2024/