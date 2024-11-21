A Brighter Future for Slazenger‘s Tennis Club.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Slazenger’s tennis club continues to grow and improve facilities for players.

The latest improvement is floodlighting, enabling play and coaching to continue through the dark winter evenings.

The lights were purchased and installed with the help of 2 grants to improve local sport facilities. A £2000 grant came from Wakefield Councils Local Capital Grants Scheme and was supported by Wakefield’s Mayor, Darren Byford and other councillors. An additional grant for £4000 came from the Horbury Common Lands Trust. Slazenger’s tennis club is very grateful to both funding bodies.

Tokens to operate the lights are available from the clubhouse bar at a cost of £1 for 60 minutes light, ensuring no waste of electricity.

Mayor Councillor Darren Byford turns on the lights for Slazenger’s tennis club.

The tennis club has developed in the last few years and offers coaching for children and adults of all abilities. This year 2 teams played in Wakefield tennis leagues. There are regular social tennis sessions, for those who don’t want to play in teams, and also a number social events throughout the season.

The tennis courts are available for members of the tennis club and non members (on a pay and play basis). Payment can be made online by logging on to the Slazenger’s website, where you can also find information about coaching and social tennis sessions at http://slazengersportsclub.co.uk