Ackworth couple raise over £20,000 for local hospice by selling plants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Since the 2020 lockdown, Ian and Stella Hall have been raising money for The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract by selling plants outside their house.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple began this initiative from their Ackworth home after a fundraising event for which they had been preparing plants was cancelled due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Ian, who worked in malting before retirement, said: “We just thought: we’ve got these plants, we might as well do something with them. So we left a selection of spring bulbs on a table outside our house and said people could take some if they left a donation for The Prince of Wales Hospice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stella added: “Everyone was desperate to do some gardening because they were at home and the weather was lovely, but all the garden centres were closed. But our garden centre, at the front of our house, was open 24/7!”

Ian and Stella Hall

The success of this enterprise hugely exceeded their expectations. They managed to raise around £5,000 in their first year of selling. “We were amazed by the response,” Ian said. “So we decided to continue with it, even after lockdown ended.”

They have been selling plants ever since, and have raised over £20,000 for the Hospice, including money they have contributed themselves.

Ian is keen to stress that the success of the project is as much down to the community around them as it is to their own efforts. He said: “Everyone in the village has been so supportive and generous with what they give. They all want to help raise as much money for the Hospice as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And it’s not just people from Ackworth who have bought from us. When I go out to neighbouring areas, people come up to me and say, ‘You’re the man with the plants!’”

The Halls' plants for sale

The couple, who have been together for thirty years, have longstanding ties with The Prince of Wales Hospice. Stella, a teacher before her retirement, was on the Ackworth Support Group from the 1990s until 2020, and the group would do two fundraising events each year for the Hospice.

Additionally, they have known several people to use the Hospice, including a close friend of theirs who spent the end of his life there.

Ian said: “The Hospice is very dear to us, and it looked after our friend ever so well. It’s always been tremendous in the way it has looked after people in the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Batty, the Director of Income Generation and Marketing at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “Stella and Ian have shown fantastic community spirit, as well as great initiative, with their fundraising. During the lockdowns, seeing their generous donations come through, and keep coming through, was a lovely boost to our spirits.

“We’re so grateful for everything they’ve done and continue to do. We also really appreciate everyone in Ackworth and beyond who has donated to our Hospice as part of Stella and Ian’s plant sales.”

To find out more about fundraising for The Prince of Wales Hospice, please visit https://www.pwh.org.uk/support-us/fundraising