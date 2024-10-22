Adsilico announces Chris Richardson as first Chair
Based in Tampa, Florida, Richardson is a veteran in implantable medical device start-ups, with a string of successful exits to global healthcare names including Abbott. Richardson is also CEO of Paris-based start-up Safeheal and Chair of Valcare Medical.
A spin-out from the University of Leeds in the UK, adsilico is developing an end-to-end in silico trials (IST) solution based on virtual 'synthetic' patient populations. ISTs use modelling and simulation to produce scientific evidence of device performance and safety, before testing in human clinical trials.
adsilico has developed a ground-breaking IST technique that combines multiple data sources and uses generative AI across heterogeneous data sources to create synthetic populations on a scale ideal for clinical trials. This will allow medical device manufacturers to accelerate R&D, reduce the need for animal experimentation, and augment costly human trials. With the company poised to transform the way medical devices are developed and tested, the new Chair will help take the adsilico solution to market and ensure rapid adoption.
CEO of adsilico, Sheena Macpherson said "Chris has fantastic management skills and experience having worked with start-ups and some of the largest global names such as Abbott. As adsilico embarks on commercialising its in silico trials services, Chris's industry expertise will be invaluable in helping drive adoption and strategic partnerships."
Chair of adsilico, Chris Richardson said "The cost and time to ensure medical device safety is ever-increasing, delaying lifesaving benefits to patients. Computational modelling has the potential to revolutionise the MedTech industry and reduce the risks to humans. I'm very excited to be joining at a time when adsilico is poised to transform how medical devices are developed and tested, ultimately bringing safer innovations to patients faster."