Aldi stores in West Yorkshire trial new loose produce items

Aldi stores in West Yorkshire are taking part in a new loose fruit and vegetable trial in a bid to further reduce unnecessary packaging.

Taking place in stores across West Yorkshire the following items are now available to buy loose:

Parsnips, Carrots, Broccoli, Brown onions, Red onions, Ginger, Pears, Salad tomatoes, Limes, Lemons, Oranges, Garlic.

Shoppers in West Yorkshire will now be able to buy several items loose

If rolled out across all stores, the move will see Aldi remove an estimated 445 tonnes of unnecessary packaging per year, as well as helping to cut food waste.

Stores in County Durham, Cumbria, North Yorkshire, Northumberland, and Tyne and Wear will also take part in the trial this month.

Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi, said: “We are constantly looking for new ways to reduce unnecessary packaging and this trial is another example of the significant steps we’re taking in this area.

“By trialling these packaging-free produce lines, we hope this encourages customers to make more environmentally friendly choices when shopping in store. By helping shoppers to buy just what they need, we’re not just reducing packaging, but helping to cut food waste too.”

Catherine David, Director of Behaviour Change and Business Programmes at WRAP said: “WRAP’s ambition is for 50% of uncut fruit and veg to be sold loose by the end of 2030 so It’s fantastic to see Aldi selling more loose produce.

“A household of four throws away on average £1,000 of food each year, costing the planet’s precious resources, and people’s pockets. By selling more items loose, people will be able to buy only what they need, save money and cut the use of single use packaging - a real win-win-win!”

Aldi already offers loose produce options on a number of ranges, including potatoes, peppers and avocados meaning customers can select what they need and therefore prevent food waste at home.

