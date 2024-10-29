All Welcome to Spooktacular Halloween Party at Newfield Lodge Care Home!

Residents from Newfield Lodge care home in Castleford are inviting their local community to their Halloween Party on Thursday 31st October.

From 2pm until 4.30pm, all are welcome to join the residents for a ghoulishly good time full of fun, games, dancing and delicious treats.

Tickets for some fantastic Halloween hampers are also available from the foyer at Newfield Lodge, and winners will be announced at the event.

Lynn Robinson, the General Manager at Newfield Lodge, said, ‘We’re all very excited to invite our community to another fantastic Newfield Lodge party!

‘Our residents always enjoy welcoming people through the doors for a celebration, and they can’t wait to see some creepy costumes. There’s no need to book, so please pop along for some Halloween fun!’

Newfield Lodge’s Halloween Party will take place at the care home on Brookfield Avenue, Castleford, West Yorkshire, WF10 4BJ.

For more information, please call 01977 524 267, email [email protected].

Newfield Lodge is a residential and dementia care home operated by HC-One. With 64 ensuite bedrooms, attractive décor and freely accessible gardens, Newfield Lodge is proud to be rated as GOOD by the CQC (Care Quality Commission).

