Alpaca visitors warm hearts at Wakefield nursing care home

Two recent visitors to Castleford Lodge Nursing Home in Wakefield were furry, four-legged, and total superstars – and they charmed both residents and carers alike.

The alpacas, King Kong and Luke, were brought in by the team at AlTreka, a family-run alpaca trekking centre based in Baildon.

Thanks to their training, Luke and King Kong were able to travel in the care home lift, meaning they could meet and greet everyone living at the home.

The visit was so highly anticipated that care colleagues even came in on their day off to say hello to the fluffy duo.

Resident Susan Saunders was overjoyed when the alpacas reached her room; her carer Kashia said it was the happiest they had ever seen her.

Sarah Golden-Hill, Home Manager at Castleford Lodge, said: "It was a delight to see such happiness the arrival of King Kong and Luke brought, everyone was smiling! The pair have such character – they are welcome back anytime!”

She added: “A huge thank you to the team at AlTreka for coming to see us.”

Castleford Lodge Nursing Home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.

Luke and King Kong’s visit is typical of both the home and the group’s dedication to enriching its residents' lives; with a commitment to crafting personalised and meaningful experiences that cater to each resident’s unique needs and preferences.

Castleford Lodge Nursing Home provides residential care, nursing care, short-term respite care and dementia nursing care. It holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission.

For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.