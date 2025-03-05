AN Abraham Funeral Directors back young rugby players through shirt sponsorship

A Funeral Directors has supported the next generation of Super League stars by sponsoring their new kit.

The under 12s team at Upton Amateur Rugby League Club, now proudly boast the name of AN Abraham Funeral Directors on the back of their shirts.

The club is less than three miles from Abraham’s funeral home in Exchange Street, South Elmsall.

John Sidlow, Area Development Manager for Funeral Partners, the network of businesses which includes AN Abraham Funeral Directors, said: “We are delighted to be supporting this brilliant team.

“Upton is a great club and they’ve been at the heart of the local community for many years.

“Rugby is about much more than winning and losing, it teaches children about the importance of teamwork and discipline, plus gets them exercising outdoors.”

Applications are currently open for the AN Abraham Community Assistance Programme – an initiative which allows charities and good causes close to their funeral homes in South Elmsall and Hemsworth to apply for small grants to launch new projects or continue their outstanding work.

Funding is available to groups which can improve the quality of life of residents and the wider community in the categories of Health, Education, Employment Opportunity and Poverty and Social Deprivation.

The under 12’s team at Upton Amateur Rugby League Club with their shirts sponsored by AN Abraham

The deadline for applications is Monday, March 17 at noon.

For more information about the community fund and application criteria, visit https://www.anabraham.co.uk/ or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/p/A-N-Abraham-Funeral-Directors

For specific questions about the Community Assistance Programme, contact the team via email at [email protected]