Annual Scarecrow Festival better than ever!

Netherton Scarecrow Walk was back last weekend and the standard of scarecrows was better than ever.

This year there was much to entertain visitors

This year there was much to entertain visitors with refreshments en route as well as face painting and wooden spoon scarecrow crafts for the children and even home made fudge. The pavilion at Hartley Bank hosted an art exhibition of local artists as well as their artistic creation.

Voting is now underway to choose the public's favourite scarecrow. Winners of the vote and winners of the quizzes (Guess the Scarecrow, Anagram and Spot Elf on the Shelf scarecrow) will be announced on the Facebook page on Sunday evening.