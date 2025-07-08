Arriva Yorkshire and The Prince of Wales Hospice team up to help raise awareness for local hospice care
As part of Arriva Yorkshire’s wider fundraising support this year, the eye-catching bus will run on local routes and appear at key community events, including the Hospice’s upcoming Family Fun Day, helping to share the Hospice’s message with thousands of people each week.
One of the standout features of the bus is the message ‘Help hospice care live on’, which raises awareness about the importance of leaving a gift in your will to help the charity continue providing care for local people and families when they need it most.
Teams from both organisations worked closely together to bring the idea to life, combining Arriva’s visibility in the community with the Hospice’s mission to provide compassionate care to patients with a life-limiting illness and their families.
Gerry O Leary, Area Manager at Arriva Yorkshire said “At Arriva we are so pleased to be working with The Prince of Wales Hospice in their incredible endeavours! Amazing people providing such an amazing service.”
Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “Our collaboration with Arriva Yorkshire has created a fantastic opportunity to reach more people and share what we do. The support from Arriva helps us continue caring for our community, and we’re proud to see this message rolling out across the district.”
For more information about leaving a gift in your will, visit: www.pwh.org.uk/giftinyourwill.