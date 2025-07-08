Arriva Yorkshire and The Prince of Wales Hospice team up to help raise awareness for local hospice care

A new partnership between Arriva Yorkshire and The Prince of Wales Hospice has taken to the streets with a specially designed double-decker bus to promote the Hospice and its vital work across the Wakefield District.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of Arriva Yorkshire’s wider fundraising support this year, the eye-catching bus will run on local routes and appear at key community events, including the Hospice’s upcoming Family Fun Day, helping to share the Hospice’s message with thousands of people each week.

One of the standout features of the bus is the message ‘Help hospice care live on’, which raises awareness about the importance of leaving a gift in your will to help the charity continue providing care for local people and families when they need it most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams from both organisations worked closely together to bring the idea to life, combining Arriva’s visibility in the community with the Hospice’s mission to provide compassionate care to patients with a life-limiting illness and their families.

The partnership between Arriva Yorkshire and The Prince of Wales Hospice produced the specially designed double decker bus

Gerry O Leary, Area Manager at Arriva Yorkshire said “At Arriva we are so pleased to be working with The Prince of Wales Hospice in their incredible endeavours! Amazing people providing such an amazing service.”

Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “Our collaboration with Arriva Yorkshire has created a fantastic opportunity to reach more people and share what we do. The support from Arriva helps us continue caring for our community, and we’re proud to see this message rolling out across the district.”

For more information about leaving a gift in your will, visit: www.pwh.org.uk/giftinyourwill.