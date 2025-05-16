Artwalk returns with over 35 exhibits for May

The next 2025 edition of Artwalk Wakefield takes place on Wednesday 28th May, bringing venues across the city together for another unique evening of culture.

There's something for everyone, with the art trail stretching from Chantry Chapel all the way up into the heart of the city centre.

Join Empath Theatre for The Stories of the Stones at Wakefield Cathedral, featuring sneak previews of their major upcoming show at 6:30pm and 7:30pm. You can also spot work on display from Lawefield Primary Y6 pupils on the theme "Landmarks of Wakefield".

Pop along to Westgate Studios to see recent work from a range of artists, and stop by CoffeeWrite for a documentary photography exhibition called "Portraits of Siam".

Previous Artwalk at WX

New venues for this Artwalk include Wakefield Kirkgate Railway Station, where Wakefield Hospice will be displaying their "Tree of Life" exhibit on Platform 3. The New Union on Almshouse Lane are also participating for the first time, showing work from Hearts Alive Tattoo.

The Ridings makes a welcome return to Artwalk for May. Hosted by The Art Exchange in the Event Space, you can find multiple artists and even have a go at making your own Dorset button.

Meanwhile, WX Wakefield Exchange will display plenty of work from local artists, while The Polka Hop on George Street goes into Story Mode - let's get the story written before Artwalk night!

Other venues taking part on Wednesday 28th May include: The Pizza Yard, Waterstones, The Old Vicarage, The Red Shed, The Six Chimneys, Wakefield Railway Modellers' Society, Wakefield Library and The Art House.

Artwalk Wakefield maps will be available at venues before the Artwalk and on the night thanks to the generous support of Wakefield BID.