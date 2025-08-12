Barratt Redrow launches national competition calling all 7-14 year-old play experts in Yorkshire

•Yorkshire housebuilder is recruiting a ‘Junior Head of Play’.

Premium housebuilder Barratt Redrow is calling on the next generation of play experts from Yorkshire to share their creativity and help design playgrounds that inspire imagination, and fun.

The Junior Playmakers competition is open to children aged 7-14 across the UK during the school holidays. Budding designers are invited to submit drawings of their dream inclusive play area, suitable for children with all abilities, with the chance to see their ideas brought to life in communities across the country.

Launched by Redrow first in 2023, the Junior Head of Play initiative builds on the success of previous years. From roundabouts to sensory boards and basketball hoops, this year’s winner will join previous winners in shaping the future of play for every body, ensuring outdoor spaces are fun, inclusive, and accessible for all children.

Barratt Redrow is calling on the next generation of play experts from Yorkshire

The competition launches at a time when new research from Barratt Redrow highlights growing concerns about the decline of outdoor play, particularly for children with disabilities or neurodiversity.

Research from over 2,000 parents across the country revealed that half of parents of children with disabilities say their child is excluded from playgrounds due to accessibility issues. Across the board, almost two thirds (65%) of parents say their children are playing out less than they did at the same age.

These insights fuel Barratt Redrow’s mission to ensure children of all abilities and backgrounds can access safe, exciting outdoor spaces close to home, and is why they have made a new commitment to create inclusive and accessible play areas at their developments.

Barratt Redrow, the UK’s biggest housebuilder, will be delivering up to 100 new inclusive play areas across the country each year. This year’s Junior Heads of Play will work alongside master planners at Barratt Redrow, to help shape these play areas and encourage outdoor activity for children across the country. Their voices will ensure playgrounds are more than just swings and slides – they’ll be spaces that invite adventure, imagination, and community.

The national winner will also enjoy a special day exploring their nearest development, showcasing their designs. To celebrate their creativity, each winner will receive up to £500 in vouchers to spend on play equipment.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Barratt Redrow in Yorkshire, who will be working closely with the Junior Heads of Play, added: “At Barratt Redrow, we’re passionate about making play accessible to every child. By listening to the real experts; the children who use these spaces, we can design playgrounds that truly reflect what kids want and need. We’re excited to see the incredible ideas the Junior Playmakers bring to life this year.”

Parents interested in nominating their child can email [email protected] with a drawing of the child’s dream playground. Entries close at midday on Friday 5th September. Full terms and conditions can be found at https://www.barrattredrow.co.uk/playmaking