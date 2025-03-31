Black Horse Poets welcome new President

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lindsey Hanson, an author and artist from Wakefield, has been appointed as the new President for the Black Horse Poets Society and Wakefield Word.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appointment was unanimously approved by all members at their annual general meeting in March and this comes as previous President and long-standing member, William Thirsk-Gaskill steps down from leading the Society and will be moving from Wakefield. Lindsey will be the second female to take up the position in its history so far.

Deputy Leader of Wakefield Council and the Society’s Patron, Jack Hemingway, said their appointment would strengthen the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A huge congratulations to Lindsey, who I believe will be the perfect candidate for the job and I have no doubt will lead the Black Horse Poets and Wakefield Word from strength to strength. Lindsey has already made quite an impact working alongside partners and community groups in supporting creativity in Wakefield. I am looking forward to seeing what further exciting opportunities will come for the Society with Lindsey leading the way.”

New President Lindsey, who writes under the pen name L.Marie, performing at a writing for wellbeing event.

Lindsey’s career began in Journalism before moving into Public Relations. On completing a BA Hons in Creative Writing at Manchester University, and a National Council for the Training of Journalists Diploma in Sheffield, she went on to gain a CIPR Postgraduate Diploma at Leeds University in Public Relations and Image Management.

She has also published one book, had several poems published in anthologies and online under her pen name L. Marie, and recently produced a poetry and art exhibition at the Wakefield Mental Health Museum.

Speaking of the role she said: “I am very honoured to take up the position of President, following in some amazing footsteps, William has been fantastic with the work he has done, and I would like to thank him for all the support he has given, it will be sad to see him go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Society is made up of brilliant writers on all different levels and it’s such a lovely friendly group of people to be involved with, who will support you and encourage you. I am delighted to take on this role as I believe more opportunities for creativity in Wakefield and the surrounding areas should be as accessible as possible for any age and any background, whether it is for a hobby, dreams of being published or supporting mental health and wellbeing. I believe the Black Horse Poets Society and Wakefield Word can be a driving force for this.”

Lindsey recently showcased a poetry and art exhibition at the Wakefield Mental Health Museum. She is passionate about creativity for wellbeing.

Other changes to the committee include the appointment of Richard Mellard, who has been elected as a new committee member. A Society member since 2021, Richard brings a wealth of experience of producing, writing, and directing plays with his teaching and head teaching background as well as being a prolific writer in his own right.

If you would like more information about the Black Horse Poets Society and Wakefield Word, please visit their Facebook page or email [email protected].