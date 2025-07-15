Budget-friendly summer adventures start with Stagecoach

As the summer holidays roll in, Stagecoach Yorkshire, the leading bus and coach operator, invites families to swap the car for a carefree adventure and explore the region’s most spectacular spots for a fraction of the cost.

With fares capped at just £3 per journey, free bus travel, with a bus pass, for concessions, and incredible value options like Dayriders and Group tickets available, customers can enjoy unforgettable days out without stretching the family budget.

In and around West Yorkshire, there are wonderful places to enjoy:

Newmillerdam Country Park – Bus stop: Fox & Hounds – Services: 59, 59A

The Hepworth Gallery – Bus stop: Kirkgate – Services: 59, 59A

Hemsworth Water Park – Bus stop: Hemsworth Water Park – Services: 28, 38

Trinity Walk – Bus stop: Union Street J – Services: 59, 59A

Pontefract Museum – Bus stop: Hospital A – Services: 28, 38

Family adventures by bus

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We know how precious family time is, especially during the summer. And we know how important it is for families to make the most of their holidays without spending a fortune.

“That is why we have worked hard to ensure our services are affordable, accessible and ready for adventure. Our services are designed to help families make memories together—comfortably, affordably, and sustainably.”

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.