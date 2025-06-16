Building society in Castleford collecting items for local hedgehog charity

Colleagues at Castleford’s branch of Yorkshire Building Society are collecting items for Prickly Edge Hedgehog Rescue CIC charity.

Colleagues at the Yorkshire Building Society branch on Carlton Street are collecting Brambles hedgehog food, wet kitten and puppy food (meat-based), disposable aprons, hand sanitiser, alcohol wipes, bin bags, sterilising solution, sterile 1ml luer and 20ml luer syringes, puppy pads, small fleece blankets, straw and small cut offs of vinyl flooring and roofing felt for local charity, Prickly Edge.

Prickly Edge is a hedgehog rescue and rehabilitation centre, providing emergency care for sick and injured hedgehogs from Leeds, Wakefield and surrounding areas. The charity looks after hedgehogs found by the public as well as those referred from veterinary surgeries. It also provides advice to the public on how they can support the wild hedgehogs in their area.

Michelle Hague, Customer Consultant at the Castleford branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We are proud to be able to support local charity, Prickly Edge Hedgehog Rescue in our community in Castleford, and we really want to help make a difference with our collection station.

“Items can be dropped off at the Castleford branch until 30th June 2025 and we are grateful for any donations.”

Penny Moore, Managing Director of Prickly Edge Hedgehog Rescue C.I.C, said: “We are really grateful that Yorkshire Building Society in Castleford are collecting these much-needed items for us that will help us continue to provide our services. Thank you for your continued support.”

The collection will be running until 30th June 2025 and items can be dropped into the branch between Monday and Friday 9am – 4.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or 9.30am – 4.30pm on a Wednesday.

If you would like to support Prickly Edge Hedgehog Rescue C.I.C then please email [email protected]