Buyers can register their interest as Taylor Wimpey brings new homes to Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey is preparing to launch new homes at Newland Grange, which will form part of the major redevelopment work under way at City Fields in Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work has already started on the infrastructure at Newland Grange, which will be accessed off Neil Fox Way. Once complete, Newland Grange will deliver 135 homes, offering customers a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties to suit a variety of needs. The mix will include 41 homes designated as affordable housing.

The development is set to launch in December, with two showhomes due to open in Spring 2025 - the three-bedroom Eynford and the four-bedroom Bittesford, a new design which will be built for the first time in Yorkshire at this development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor Wimpey bought the land from Wakefield City Council, which already had detailed planning permission. All homes at Newland Grange will include a range of sustainable features designed to minimise environmental impact, including solar panels, triple glazing, smart heating controls, EV charging points, wastewater heat recovery and thermal door and window lintels, designed to reduce heat loss.

Newland Grange

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “The City Fields area of Wakefield is undergoing an amazing transformation. It is a consortium site, with several housebuilders coming together to provide hundreds of homes for the area, helping to create vibrant new communities.

“The development has been designed to complement local surroundings and the homes will benefit from the latest technology in respect of insulation, low maintenance and sustainability.

“We hope Newland Grange will have something on offer to cater to all residents, and encourage anyone interested in moving to the area to visit our website and register their interest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City Fields forms a 375-hectare high-quality living development to the east of Wakefield and is located alongside the River Calder and the Aire and Calder Canal. It is a 20-minute walk to Wakefield City Centre and a five-minute drive to the M1 motorway, with Leeds City Centre accessible in 25 minutes.

Proposals for City Fields include a neighbourhood centre offering a range of shops, including food retailers, restaurants, a medical centre and other services.

To find out more about Newland Grange, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/wakefield/newland-grange.