Care Home Residents Dive into Fun at The Deep!

Lofthouse Grange and Lodge Care Home in Wakefield recently enjoyed a memorable day out to The Deep in Hull, one of the UK’s most spectacular aquariums. 10 residents, accompanied by 5 colleagues, spent a day exploring the various marine life exhibits and immersing themselves in the fascinating underwater world.

The group spent several hours exploring The Deep’s captivating displays - learning about sea creatures, enjoying the vibrant surroundings, and sharing the experience with friends and their care team. A break for refreshments offered a chance to relax and reflect before continuing their aquatic journey.

The penguins proved to be a particular highlight of the day for many residents. Sheila Grieves (78) said "It was amazing! Penguins are my absolute favourite animals, so it was a real treat to see them again in person. I even bought one as a souvenir and called him Pingu!"

Avril James (79), added, “I’m so grateful for the chance to visit The Deep - I’d never been before, and what an experience it was! A massive thank you to Donna for sorting everything out. The staff were fantastic, and we all had such a brilliant time."

Looking at the various exhibits

Michael Thompson, (80) exclaimed: "It was one of the best days of my life! I got a teddy shark, and I sleep with it every night now. I’d love to go back soon!"

Donna Worsley, Activities Coordinator at Lofthouse Grange and Lodge, said “This was our first trip to The Deep, and judging by the smiles and wonderful feedback from our residents, it definitely won’t be the last. We all had a fantastic time - it was a truly special day.”

The home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which looks after 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.

Activities like this trip are typical of both the home and the group’s dedication to enriching residents' lives; with a commitment to crafting personalised and meaningful experiences that cater to each resident’s unique needs and preferences.

Group picture

Lofthouse Grange and Lodge offers residential care, residential dementia care and short-term respite care. It holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission.

For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.